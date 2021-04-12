Alberta reports 1,136 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths

Alberta recorded 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with another 679 cases of variant strains detected.

There are 7,620 active variant cases in Alberta, which now account for 51.3 per cent of 14,849 active cases.

The large majority of the variant cases are the B117 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

However, the number of P1 variant cases, the highly infectious coronavirus variant traced back to Brazil, is starting to grow. There are 102 P1 cases as of Monday, up from 27 last Wednesday, with 82 of those cases in the Calgary zone.

There are 390 people in hospital with COVID-19, 90 of those patients in intensive care.

Five more people have died of the disease, bringing the provincial total to 2,018.

The province has not yet reported how many people had been vaccinated as of Sunday night, but as of Friday, 847,630 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Here is how the active cases breakdown across provincial zones: