Alberta reports 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days, 6 new deaths

Alberta is reporting 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 as the province released the latest data information from the weekend.

Six more COVID-related deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the province's total to 3,217.

The new cases were detected from Friday to Monday:

Nov. 19: 470 new cases (9,449 tests, 5.16 per cent positivity)

Nov 20: 386 new cases (7,615 tests, 5.12 per cent positivity)

Nov 21: 269 new cases (4,824 tests, 5.64 per cent positivity)

The seven-day average for test positivity rate is 4.95 per cent.

Sunday's new case number, 269, is the lowest single-day total reported in the province since Aug. 8, though it should be noted testing numbers tend to be much lower on weekends.

Alberta's hospital admissions for COVID-19 continue to trend downward. There are now 463 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 98 in ICU. About 74 per cent of those in hospital currently are either unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Active cases of COVID-19 saw a slight increase from Friday's update. There are now 5,311 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,873

Edmonton zone: 1,180

North zone: 989

Central zone: 818

South zone: 442

Unknown: 9

COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration is open for the five to 11 age group, though the province has not reported any immunizations for that group yet.

About 70.7 per cent of Alberta's total population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.