Alberta reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases
In a modified update because of the Christmas break, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Thursday that hospitalizations were "increasing" however the number of patients in intensive care was "stable."
Alberta reported 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
No new hospitalization or ICU numbers or deaths were released.
The new cases represent a seven per cent positivity rate in the province, Hinshaw wrote.
The province conducted 15,600 laboratory tests over the past 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, 821 people were in hospital, including 146 in intensive care.
The next update will be Dec. 26 while the next in-person media availability will be Monday, Dec. 28.
