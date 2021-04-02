Alberta reports 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, highest daily total in months

Alberta is seeing its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 in months, with an estimated 1,100 new infections reported Friday.

It is the most new cases seen in a single day since the first week of January.

On Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney said the province is seeing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and it's up to Albertans to comply with health restrictions to bring cases down.

The province is only reporting preliminary data over the Easter long weekend, but will have full data available Monday.

Provincial labs completed about 13,300 tests tests for the virus on Thursday, with a positivity rate of eight per cent.

Another 300 additional cases of variants of concern have been detected. As of Friday, 33 per cent of active cases are variants of concern.

Hospitalizations "remain stable," Friday's update said.

The last full update on Thursday saw 292 patients in hospital being treated for the disease, including 59 in intensive care beds.

It's not known how many, if any, new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the previous 24 hours as they were not included in the update.

As of Thursday, the province had seen 1,994 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Thursday, bringing the provincial total to an estimated 675,000.