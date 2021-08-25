Alberta reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by 26 since Tuesday's update
Alberta surpassed the 1,000 new daily case mark for the first time in months as the province reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday's update, the province had not reported a number over 1,000 since May 15.
One additional COVID-19 death was also reported Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total in the province to 2,356.
The province is continuing to see growth in case numbers, active cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate.
The new reported cases were detected on tests with a positivity rate of 9.31 per cent. Labs also found 721 cases of variants of concern through screening positive tests.
As of Wednesday, 235,822 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.
Hospitalizations from the disease increased by 26 since Tuesday's update. There are now 284 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 59 in ICU. Just one week ago that number was 184.
Of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about 80 per cent are unvaccinated, four per cent are partially vaccinated and 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Active cases have increased to 8,496 across the province.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Edmonton zone: 2,667
- Calgary zone: 2,572
- North zone: 1,328
- South zone: 1,035
- Central zone: 874
- Unknown: 20
Of the 8,496 active cases, 6,925 are variants of concern.
As of the latest update, 77.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69 per cent have had two doses. Of the province's total population about 58.7 per cent have had both doses of vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?