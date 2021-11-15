Alberta reports 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days, 17 more deaths
Alberta reported 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths from the illness as the province released new numbers from the previous three days.
The new cases were recorded from Friday to Sunday:
Nov 12: 429 new cases (7,967 tests)
Nov 13: 353 new cases (7,146 tests)
Nov 14: 286 new cases (6,639 tests)
With 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, the province's pandemic total is 3,188.
Hospitalizations declined by 35 from Friday's update. There are now 519 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19, including 100 people in intensive care.
Provincewide, there are 5,828 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 85 from Friday's update. Here's how they break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 1,848
- Edmonton zone: 1,249
- North zone: 1,213
- Central zone: 991
- South zone: 521
- Unknown: 6
The province released updated R-value info for November 1 to 14th. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 people infected by each diagnosed case. An R-value below 1 means transmission is no longer growing.
Provincewide the R-value is 0.92 (confidence interval of 0.89-0.96), which is the same number for the Edmonton zone. The Calgary zone now has the highest R-value at 1.0, while the rest of Alberta is 0.87. The provincial R-value for Oct. 25-31 was 0.87.
As of the latest update about 82.2 per cent of the province's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing about 69.9 per cent of the province's total population.
