Alberta reports 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days, 17 more deaths

Alberta reported 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths from the illness as the province released new numbers from the previous three days.

The new cases were recorded from Friday to Sunday:

Nov 12: 429 new cases (7,967 tests)

Nov 13: 353 new cases (7,146 tests)

Nov 14: 286 new cases (6,639 tests)

With 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, the province's pandemic total is 3,188.

Hospitalizations declined by 35 from Friday's update. There are now 519 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19, including 100 people in intensive care.

Provincewide, there are 5,828 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 85 from Friday's update. Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,848

Edmonton zone: 1,249

North zone: 1,213

Central zone: 991

South zone: 521

Unknown: 6

The province released updated R-value info for November 1 to 14th. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 people infected by each diagnosed case. An R-value below 1 means transmission is no longer growing.

Provincewide the R-value is 0.92 (confidence interval of 0.89-0.96), which is the same number for the Edmonton zone. The Calgary zone now has the highest R-value at 1.0, while the rest of Alberta is 0.87. The provincial R-value for Oct. 25-31 was 0.87.

As of the latest update about 82.2 per cent of the province's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing about 69.9 per cent of the province's total population.