Alberta reports 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Alberta reported 1,017 net new cases of COVID-19 Monday, compiling three days of data over the weekend.

The 1,017 cases were detected from Friday to Sunday:

244 cases on Aug. 8; 4,464 tests with a 5.42 per cent positivity rate

375 cases on Aug. 7; 7,719 tests with a 5.04 per cent positivity rate

398 cases on Aug. 6; 7,795 tests with a 5.39 per cent positivity rate

Active cases have now climbed to 3,380, an increase of 661 from the province's last update on Friday. The province last had more than 3,000 cases in mid-June as cases were trending downwards.

Alberta currently has the most active cases of all provinces.

Here's how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,593

Edmonton zone: 724

North zone: 424

South zone: 421

Central zone: 211

Unknown: 7

The province reported that 902 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been detected. There are currently 2,573 active cases of variants in Alberta — about 76 per cent of the total.

There were 129 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 as of Monday's update, an increase of 16 over the weekend. Of those, 26 are in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, noted on her Twitter that of those in hospital but not intensive care, 74.8 per cent were unvaccinated and 15.6 per cent partially vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 88.5 per cent were unvaccinated and 3.8 per cent were partially vaccinated.

There are currently 129 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 103 non-ICU, 74.8% are unvaccinated & 15.6% partially vaccinated. Of the 26 in ICU, 88.5% are unvaccinated & 3.8% partially vaccinated. Sadly, 3 new deaths were reported to Alberta Health since Aug 5th. (2/4) —@CMOH_Alberta

About 76 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66.9 per cent have had both shots.

Three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. A total of 2,328 Albertans have died due to the disease.