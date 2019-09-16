Inefficient bureaucracy repeatedly cited in suggestions to cut Alberta's red tape

At least one person believes that the Alberta government could improve the province's fortunes by negotiating a strategic deal with B.C.: You let us build our pipeline and we'll take back Nickelback.

Fortunately, that response was a one-off among the almost 2,300 comments provided during the first month of the Alberta government's online survey seeking input on how to cut government red tape.

Cutting government bureaucracy was the most common suggestion, representing a fifth of the 2,291 responses sent to the Cut Red Tape crowdsourcing tool between June 24 through July 24. CBC News obtained the full list of comments through a freedom of information (FOIP) request.

An analysis of the responses — which answered the "Tell us the problem and how it affects you?" — found that many flagged inefficiencies in provincial departments and government services. These ranged from suggestions of too many managers in government, problems with the health-care system, the return of standardized tests for Grade 3 students and problems within Alberta Health Services.

That emphasis on bureaucracy makes sense to Chaldeans Mensah, professor of political science at MacEwan University, who believes department red tape is a hot topic for many Albertans.

"We all want quick and efficient services when dealing with government," he said. "We want to avoid too many onerous rules and to understand things efficiently."

A sample of the responses that were themed around health care in Alberta. (CBC News)

Anonymous thoughts, personal stories

Questions in the form identified as optional include the complainant's email address, postal code and suggestions on how to fix the problem they have identified. People could post their thoughts anonymously and they were able to submit the form numerous times.

Although all private information was removed from the 552 pages provided to CBC News, the responses often detailed specific and personal examples of how inefficiencies have affected them.

Education was a frequent topic, as was red tape experienced by businesses in the oil and gas sector, the minimum wage and long waits for Graduated Driver Licence (GDL) road tests.

Some people took a cheeky approach to the form. One person simply put "Boaty McBoatface" in the comment section, while another complained about it taking too long to get a burger at a restaurant. "I went to a fast-food restaurant and it took more than 15 minutes to get my burger because the teen was allowed a break to go to the washroom," they wrote.

Back to more serious issues, other comments cited specific concerns with environmental policies and a lack thereof, AISH and the United Conservative Party's promised "war room."

In a similar vein, some commenters took a run at the red tape ministry itself, which is led by MLA Grant Hunter.

"Literally, there's a special kind of irony in a Conservative government, priding itself on low taxes, low government interference, etc. in appointing an Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction," wrote one person.

Some of the comments were influenced by news stories at the time. For example, on the same day the online red tape reduction form was launched, school superintendents were told by the deputy education minister that standardized tests for Grade 3 students would arrive "in coming years."

More than a hundred of the comments posted through the online tool in the first month were related to the standardized tests.

A random sampling of the comments sent in through the provincial government's online cut red tape form. (CBC News)

That's the beauty of having an open portal, said Gail Kelly, a senior consultant with Crestview Strategy and a former organizer for the Progressive Conservative party.

"I think it's a digital open mic. It allows anybody and anyone to go up and say anything they want and share that with government," she said, describing the Cut Red Tape website as just one of the government's tools for government engagement.

"It's very difficult for everyday Albertans to find their voice in government. I think this is just one tool to engage."

But both Mensah and Kelly agree that the open website isn't perfect.

For example, said Mensah, it could be used in targeted campaigns by special interest groups or organizations that want to bring forward a specific issue.

"I would be careful not to formulate an overall strategy on red tape reduction on these online inputs because it's very difficult to verify who is putting it in there," he said.

Alberta's red tape reduction

As of Thursday, more than 3,200 comments had been submitted through the online form, the government confirmed.

The government passed the red tape bill in June, which aims to cut regulations that it believes will slow business growth. The online tool is just one part of a wider effort to examine the issue, along with panels of business and industry experts.

The online tool has no expiry date, said a spokesperson for the red tape reduction department.

The government did not confirm how many people are sifting through the comments sent in through the online tool. Hunter, associate minister of red tape reduction, was unavailable for an interview.

Mensah said he expects Albertans will see more of the government's plan to reduce red tape soon.

"The red tape concept is very broad and I think that Albertans will buy into it because there are areas that they think need improvement in the way they deal with government," he said.

"I think these ordinary frustrations that people have are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the government's overall plan to deregulate the economy much more to make it more productive and efficient."

They said it: Sample responses to the survey