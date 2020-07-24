Alberta records two more deaths and 111 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 111 new cases of the illness.

That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,341, more than half of which are in the Calgary zone.

As of Friday, 95 people were being treated for the disease in Alberta hospitals, with 19 of them in ICU beds.

The two most recent deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in the province to 178.

One was a woman in her 100s, linked to the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre. The other death was a woman in her 80s linked to Shepherd's Care Greenfield. Both centres are in south Edmonton.

There have now been nine deaths at Good Samaritan Southgate, which has 41active COVID-19 cases among residents and 16 among employees. One resident and four employees have recovered.

The regional breakdown of cases on Friday was:

Calgary zone: 703 cases.

Edmonton zone: 232 cases.

Central zone: 167 cases.

South zone: 141 cases.

North zone: 90 cases.

Unknown: eight cases.

Provincial laboratories have now conducted 623,442 tests.