Alberta records one new death, 13 additional cases of COVID-19

Alberta recorded 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and one new death from the illness in the last 24 hours.

The province also saw the number of active cases around Alberta drop to 604, with 53 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 and five of those people in intensive care.

The province's COVID-19 death toll remains at 143 as the province said one previous death was determined to not be related to COVID-19. In total, 6,245 people have recovered from the illness in Alberta.

At continuing care facilities in Alberta, there are still 62 active cases and 657 recovered cases of COVID-19. In total, 109 facility residents have passed away.

On Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Stage 1 of Alberta's economic relaunch will begin in full in Calgary and Brooks, the two cities hit hardest by the virus. This means day camps and summer schools will be able to reopen in these citie with occupancy limits, and places of worship can resume in-person services of up to 50 people.

Most active COVID-19 cases are still found in the Calgary zone. Here's a regional breakdown of cases:

Calgary zone: 461 active cases, 4,295 recovered.

Edmonton zone: 67 active cases, 464 recovered.

South zone: 44 active cases, 1,182 recovered.

North zone: 27 active cases, 200 recovered.

Central zone: 2 active cases, 95 recovered.

Unknown: 3 active cases, 9 recovered.

Mental health funding

The province also provided further details Saturday on the distribution of $53-million in COVID-19 mental health funding announced in April.

According to the Saturday release, the first $21.6 million of funding is dedicated to online and virtual supports, including the expansion of the Addiction Helpline and Mental Health Helpline and 211. Kids Help Phone, another recipient, has seen demand for their texting service spike by 50 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Newly-announced recipients from this portion were $1-million to online community Big White Wall and $2 million to Innowell, the creator of an online clinical tool for health professionals and providers.

Around $1.2 million is earmarked for capital costs and $3 million to community-based supports.