Alberta records estimated 900 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day
The estimate marks first time new case count was below 1,000 since Nov. 17
Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 24 and 900 on Dec. 25.
In a modified update because of the holiday break, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday that both hospitalizations and the number of people in ICU for each of those two days saw a "small increase."
No new hospitalization, ICU or death numbers were released.
Dec. 24 saw a seven per cent positivity rate that dropped to six per cent the next day, Hinshaw said.
The province conducted approximately 32,000 laboratory tests over the 48-hour period.
As of Wednesday, 821 people were in hospital, including 146 in intensive care.
The next update will be Dec. 27, while the next in-person media availability will be Dec. 28.
Here is today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> modified update:<br><br>On Dec. 24, there was an estimated:<br>- 1200 cases<br>- 17,800 laboratory tests<br>- 7% positivity<br>- hospitalizations - small increase<br>- ICU - small increase—@CMOH_Alberta
