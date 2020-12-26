Alberta records estimated 900 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 24 and 900 on Dec. 25.

In a modified update because of the holiday break, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday that both hospitalizations and the number of people in ICU for each of those two days saw a "small increase."

No new hospitalization, ICU or death numbers were released.

Dec. 24 saw a seven per cent positivity rate that dropped to six per cent the next day, Hinshaw said.

The province conducted approximately 32,000 laboratory tests over the 48-hour period.

As of Wednesday, 821 people were in hospital, including 146 in intensive care.

The next update will be Dec. 27, while the next in-person media availability will be Dec. 28.