Alberta records 907 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 additional deaths

For the second time this month, Alberta has reported over 900 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The province reported 907 cases Friday. Last Saturday, 919 new cases were reported.

Fifteen more people were in hospital Friday, bringing that total to 240, with 54 of those patients in intensive care, both record-setting numbers.

Ten hospitals in Alberta are now dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks: five in the Edmonton zone, three in the Calgary zone, and two in the South zone including the outbreak declared Thursday at Bow Island Health Centre.

The province also reported 8,593 active cases, another record surpassing Thursday's total of 8,305.

Here is how the active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 3,553 cases, up from 3,504 on Thursday.

Edmonton zone: 3,572 cases, up from 3,387.

South zone: 512 cases, down from 518.

North zone: 553 cases up from 510.

Central zone: 353 cases up from 347.

Unknown: 50 cases up from 39.

The province reported five new deaths Friday:

A woman in her 70s, another in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, bringing the number of deaths at that centre to 28. There are now 132 active cases of COVID-19 among residents, patients and staff.

A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Wing Kei Care Centre in Calgary.

A man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone.

On Thursday, the province reported 10 deaths, the most for a single day in Alberta since the pandemic began. There have now been 398 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Thursday also saw Premier Jason Kenney announcing new restrictions on indoor activities for the capital region, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer.

For two weeks beginning Friday, Nov. 13, the province has ordered the suspension of indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities. As well, reduced operating hours have been brought in for licensed restaurants, bars and pubs.

"COVID is starting to win," Kenney said Thursday, "and we cannot let that happen."

Opposition leader Rachel Notley blasted the premier for not putting up much of a fight.

"He's done nothing for weeks and is now implementing temporary restrictions on sports and the arts. We have no way of knowing if that will be enough."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her next news conference on the pandemic on Monday.

On Friday, Hinshaw reduced the number of days health-care workers who test positive must isolate from 14 to 10, or until symptoms resolve, whichever is longer. The change brings the isolation period for health-care workers in line with all other cases.