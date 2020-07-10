Alberta records 77 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

In its latest online update, Alberta Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 592.

No new deaths were recorded.

On Thursday, Alberta added three more deaths linked to the growing outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton that had already counted three deaths. The outbreak has forced the hospital to close its doors to new patients and cancel all surgeries.

But today the province announced one of those six deaths was found not be caused by COVID-19.

That brings down the total number of deaths due to the illness in the province to 160.

As of Friday, 50 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, with nine of them in ICU.

So far 7,844 people have recovered from the disease.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Friday was:

Calgary zone: 228 up eight from Thursday

Edmonton zone: 203 down 12

South zone: 96 up six

North zone: 44 up two

Central zone: 13 up two

Unknown: eight up two

The province has conducted 514,970 tests.

A second region has been place under a "watch" designation. Mackenzie County in the far north joins the County of Warner No. 5 in southern Alberta as an area that has at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.