Alberta records 71 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths

Alberta reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, but no deaths due to the illness on Monday.

It's the largest spike in new cases since 72 were reported on May 16, though only slightly higher than Saturday's update, which saw 69 new cases.

That brings the number of active cases in the province to 559 with 41 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care. So far, 7,354 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The number of people in the province who have died due to the disease remains at 154.

The province had 520 active cases as of Sunday.

The Calgary-Centre region is no longer under a "watch" for COVID-19, blamed on an outbreak at a single East Village condo building, as its number of active cases fell below the threshold of 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

The province has completed 442,253 tests for COVID-19.

Here's how active cases break down within provincial zones:

Edmonton zone: 257

Calgary zone: 239

North zone: 32

South zone: 26

Central zone: 4

Unknown: 1

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold her first news conference of the week on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

CBC will carry it live starting at 3:30 p.m.