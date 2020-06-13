Alberta records 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death

Alberta recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as of Saturday. This brings the total number of active cases to 403.

The latest death — a man in his 90s who was a resident at Extendicare Hillcrest, a nursing home in Calgary — brings the provincial death total to 150. There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 at continuing care facilities in the province and 116 facility residents have died.

In total, 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the province, hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered South zone: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered Edmonton zone: 160 active cases and 515 recovered North zone: 13 active cases and 223 recovered Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered One active case and 11 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed



To date, 608 cases have an unknown exposure.

The labs have performed 331,938 tests on 297,108 Albertans in total, with 6,790 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Currently stage two of the Alberta Relaunch plan is underway which means that gyms, recreation centres and movie theatres can open to the public. The province reminds Albertans to continue to follow public health guidelines as the stage three relaunch will depend on the success of stage two.

The next media availability with the Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health,will be held on June 15.