Alberta reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, 750 new cases

Alberta reported 19 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, adding 750 new cases of the disease.

As of Sunday's update, there were 12,234 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There were 738 people in hospital with the disease, including 123 in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations were down by 27 patients from Friday.

Provincial labs completed 11,484 tests for the disease on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent.

Of the 19 deaths reported on Sunday, 11 were linked to outbreaks at continuing care facilities. One death was linked to an outbreak at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton and another to an outbreak at Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital in Edmonton. The deaths occurred between Nov. 28 and Jan. 16.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 116,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 1,436 deaths from the disease.

Here is how the active cases break down among health zones, as reported on Sunday:

Calgary zone: 4,610 cases

Edmonton zone: 4,303 cases

North zone: 1,704 cases

Central zone: 1,182 cases

South zone: 415 cases

Unknown: 20 cases

An additional 4,374 doses of the vaccine had been administered by the end of the day on Saturday, bringing the total administered doses to 85,935.

The next in-person update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will be on Monday.