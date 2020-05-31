Alberta records 18 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

Alberta recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the province continued to drop, sitting at 584 as of Sunday. Hospitalization rates also remained low with 52 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

In total, 6,283 people have recovered from the illness in Alberta. The total number of deaths was 143.

Most active COVID-19 cases continue to be found in the Calgary zone. Here's a regional breakdown of cases:

Calgary zone: 440 active cases and 4,330 recovered;

South zone: 42 active cases and 1,184 recovered;

Edmonton zone: 69 active cases and 464 recovered;

North zone: 28 active cases and 202 recovered;

Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered;

Three active cases and eight recovered cases in zones to be confirmed.

To date, 658 cases have an unknown exposure.

So far, 235,415 Albertans have been tested and labs have performed 260,365 tests, with 3,138 tests completed in the last 24 hours. Testing has been made available to any person without symptoms who wants to be tested.

Starting in early June, Albertans will also be able to get four free non-medical masks per person at all A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons drive-thru locations in the province, while supplies last. They can ask for masks without having to purchase anything.