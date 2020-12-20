Alberta records 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths from the virus

Alberta reported 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 10 additional deaths from the virus.

That brings the total number of people in Alberta who have died of COVID-19 to 851. There are 19,201 active cases of COVID-19 around the province. The province reported 760 people in hospital being treated for the virus, with 149 people in the ICU.

In the last 24 hours, the province recorded 17,956 COVID-19 tests taken across Alberta.

Here is how Alberta's active case total breaks down across the province:

Calgary Zone: 6,853

Edmonton Zone: 9,154

North Zone: 1,107

South Zone: 477

Central Zone: 1,508

Unknown: 102

The new deaths in Alberta include:

Dec. 15. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood in Edmonton Zone. Dec. 15. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at St. Michael's Long-term Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Dec. 17. A female in her 70s in Central Zone. Dec. 18. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Devonshire Village in Edmonton Zone. Dec. 18. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Seniors Housing Beverly Place in Edmonton Zone. Dec. 18. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Points West Living in Central Zone. Dec. 18. A female in her 60s in South Zone. Dec. 19. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypoint in Calgary Zone. Dec. 19. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Winnifred Stewart Adult Group Home Residence in Edmonton Zone. Dec. 19. A male in his 70s in Calgary Zone.

On Sunday, Alberta health minister Tyler Shandro said on Twitter that 2,148 health-care workers have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. In total, Alberta has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Shandro said they expect another 25,350 doses to arrive in Alberta this week.

The province said earlier this week they plan to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 29,000 health-care workers by the end of the month. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021 the vaccine will be given to long-term care residents and staff, health-care workers in the hightest-risk areas of hospitals and people who are 75 years old or older.

The province is also expanding rapid testing for COVID-19 to long-term care facilities, rural hospitals and urban homeless shelters, Shandro said on Thursday. The first deployment of rapid testing will be to long-term care facilities in Edmonton that are contending with COVID-19 outbreaks.