Alberta reaction to Joe Biden's U.S. presidential victory rolls in

Political leaders in Alberta are weighing in on Joe Biden's election as the 46th president of the United States of America.

In a statement Saturday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their win.

Biden, the Democratic candidate, beat outgoing President Donald Trump Saturday, when he won the state of Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House. Harris will become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

In the statement, Kenney pointed to a history of U.S. immigration to Alberta as evidence of strong cultural and social ties between the province and Canada's southern neighbour.

"U.S. energy security is dependent on Alberta as the United States' largest source of oil imports. Much of the American economy is fuelled by Alberta energy. We look forward to working with President-elect Biden's transition team and future administration to ensure that this vital economic partnership continues," Kenney said.

"Canada and the United States must work closely together to protect lives and livelihoods through the COVID crisis, and to return our economies to growth. Alberta looks forward to doing our part in advancing that growth agenda, working with the next U.S. administration and Congress."

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and VP-elect @KamalaHarris on the U.S. election, and to all of those elected this week to the United States Congress and Senate. —@jkenney

Opposition leader Rachel Notley also congratulated Biden and Harris, using her statement to raise the issue of uncertainty over the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline, which Biden has promised to cancel.

"It is too early to assess the future of KXL. However, the best way for Jason Kenney to protect the interest Albertans have in the pipeline is to abandon his refusal to address climate change, denounce climate change deniers in his caucus, and take real leadership on reducing our emissions, taking carbon out of the barrel, and meeting our international and moral obligations to address the climate crisis," she said.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson took to Twitter to celebrate the Biden/Harris victory, and said that the results "reaffirm our faith that free and democratic elections are the ultimate accountability, particularly for those that spread misinformation, flout the rules and sow division."

Congrats America! —@doniveson

Edmonton Public Library had some fun with the news, posting a reading list titled "Make Yourself Great Again" apparently directed at Trump. The list includes suggestions that range from titles dealing with loss and moving, to golf tips and a Joe Biden biography.