Alberta re-elects UCP majority government

Alberta's United Conservative Party has been elected for a second term.

With the UCP leading in 50 ridings — 43 called by the CBC decision desk — Danielle Smith will return as premier. The NDP was ahead in 37 ridings early Tuesday.

At the dissolution of the previous legislative assembly on May 1, the UCP had 60 seats to the NDP's 23.

A jubilant Smith took the stage of her campaign reception in Calgary, opening her victory speech paying tribute to a much-beloved premier of the past.

"To paraphrase our dear friend Ralph Klein, 'Welcome to another miracle on the Prairies,'" Smith said to cheers from the crowd.

Smith said many had written off the UCP's campaign but Albertans had chosen to "move our province forward by re-electing a strong, stable United Conservative government."

She struck a conciliatory tone, promising to work to improve for those who had chosen not to support her.

"The election is now over," she said.

"It is time to put partisanship, division and personal and political attacks in the rearview mirror. It is time to move forward together as all Albertans, no matter who we voted for."

Smith's rival, NDP Leader Rachel Notley, conceded defeat in a speech Monday night.

"I also know that we are very deeply disappointed in the overall result," Notley said.

"We had all hoped for a different one."

Notley told a crowd of supporters that she felt mixed emotions, highlighting the growth of the NDP caucus. The party was leading in 37 ridings late Monday — 27 called by the CBC decision desk — as polling results continued to trickle in.

Notley plans to stay on as leader

"Now is the time for us to do the work that has been asked of us it is my honour to serve as your leader and it is my privilege to continue to serve as leader of the Official Opposition."

Notley took responsibility for areas where the campaign fell short.

The NDP focused on leadership and trust in its campaign, portraying Notley as a reasonable alternative to Smith.

While NDP is projected to flip at least two ridings in battleground Calgary, the tenuous path to victory remained out of reach.

"Our values will be represented in the legislature we will have a say in the future of this great province," Notley said.

Voting results were delayed as Elections Alberta investigated why many advance voting locations have yet to report.

More than 758,000 votes were cast at advance polls last week, smashing the previous record of 700,476 in 2019.

But Elections Alberta said Monday night only 67 of 255 tabulated advance voting locations had reported. It also noted some voting locations could not close until 9 p.m.

It's unknown when Albertans will know the results of the province's 87 ridings and who will lead the 31st legislative assembly.

Although Calgary has been cited as the deciding battleground, there are plenty of ridings to watch with every election offering its own surprises.

Results have been slow to come in but CBC News projects United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith (Brooks-Medicine Hat) and New Democratic Party Leader Rachel Notley (Edmonton-Strathcona) have won their ridings.

Former cabinet ministers Todd Loewen (Central Peace-Notley), Nate Horner (Drumheller-Stettler) and former Speaker Nathan Cooper (Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills) are also projected to win their respective ridings.

Calgary-Currie is projected to flip from UCP to NDP, leaving former minister of mental health and addiction Nicholas Milliken without a seat.

NDP stalwarts Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) and David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) are projected to be re-elected.

CBC News will be hosting live coverage throughout the evening. You can watch it here from 7:30 p.m. MT. A comprehensive list on how you can follow the election is listed below.

Although there are many parties from either end of the political spectrum — from communists to separatists — the race is very much a rematch of 2019's contest between the UCP and the New Democratic Party.

A lot has changed since the UCP took the province four years ago. The world weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing party chose a new leader, and oil prices have returned prosperity to the provincial coffers.

Danielle Smith leads the UCP, having won the leadership race this fall after Jason Kenney's resignation. This will be her second attempt at taking the premiership in an election, having led the Wildrose Party into 2012.

Rachel Notley, meanwhile, leads the NDP for her third election as leader. She won a four-year term as premier in 2015 before losing to Kenney in 2019.

Both offer their own vision of Alberta's future.

The long campaign

The election officially started on May 1, although campaigning began much earlier.

On that first day, Smith and Notley held Calgary kick-off events singing the refrain to songs that would play on repeat in the coming weeks.

Smith promised to keep taxes low. The UCP has pledged to make its first legislation an amendment so income taxes can only be raised through referendum.

Notley promised she would fix the health-care system. The NDP have committed to offering signing bonuses up to $10,000 to attract doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Cost of living , health care , public safety and other issues have been as much the basis of attacks as of promises.

The UCP hammered Notley's plan to return the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent . The NDP lambasted Smith after she was found to have breached the conflict of interest act . And on it went.

Albertans were finally able to see the two leaders go head-to-head in the sole election debate on May 18, although the exchange hardly produced headline-making gaffes or declarations.

For many in the province, politics has been the least of their concerns. Wildfires erupted throughout central and northern Alberta in early May, threatening communities and forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes.

There were unsuccessful calls to postpone the election but Elections Alberta has said it will ensure every eligible Albertan gets to vote.