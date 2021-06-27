RCMP lay murder, arson charges after body found in Wetaskiwin county fire

RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges against three men, after human remains were found at the scene of a fire earlier this week.

Mounties were called to a structure fire on a rural property in the Usona district of Wetaskiwin county around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit were called in to investigate.

Human remains were discovered at the property Thursday. An autopsy was completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton the next day; its results are pending, police say.

Two men from Maskwacis, Alta., aged 31 and 36, and a 28-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, Alta., are charged with second-degree murder for the death of Clifford Stauffer. The men were also charged with arson with disregard for human life, police say.

The three men have been remanded in custody and are expected in court Tuesday.

Wetaskiwin County is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

