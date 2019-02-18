RCMP converge on residence in northern Alberta town

Residents of the northern Alberta town of Wembley are being asked to avoid an area home as RCMP converge on the residence.

There is a significant police presence near a residence on 98 Street just north of 99 Avenue, RCMP advised in a news release around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

RCMP have the area contained and there are "sufficient" police resources in place, police said in a statement.

There is no concern for public safety, RCMP said. However, people are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

RCMP said they will provide more details on the case when more information becomes available.

Wembley is about 23 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.