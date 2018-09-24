More charges laid in 2017 death of Warburg man

Two additional people have been charged in connection with the January 2017 death of a man in the village of Warburg.

A 33-year-old woman from Edmonton has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of Christopher O'Reilly, Thorsby RCMP said Monday in a news release.

A 36-year-old Edmonton man has also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on Thursday, police said.

RCMP were called to a residential area in Warburg at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2017.

O'Reilly, 36, was found lying on the street, unconscious. He was transported to a hospital in Leduc, where he later died of his injuries.

Fours days later, the death was ruled a homicide and police issued a warrant for a 29-year-old man.

That man was arrested days later and charged with second-degree murder.

Warburg is about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.