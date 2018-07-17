Alberta RCMP searching for new commanding officer

The search is on for a new commanding officer for the Alberta RCMP with the pending retirement of Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean.

Shean was named to the job in March 2017.

Sept. 7 will be Shean's final day on the job after a 32-year RCMP career, the force announced Tuesday. He served in a variety of roles in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Alberta and at the RCMP's national headquarters in Ottawa.

Before he took over the Alberta command last year from the retiring Marianne Ryan, Shean was assistant commissioner in charge of federal policing special services in Ottawa.

Shean has "accepted another position in his home province of New Brunswick," the RCMP said in a news release.

"Processes have begun to name a successor."