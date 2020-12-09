Fatal shooting of suspect by RCMP in Grande Prairie under investigation

The fatal shooting of a man in Grande Prairie by RCMP officers Tuesday night is under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance near 100th Street and 132nd Avenue at around 8:15 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers became involved in a fight with a male suspect, which ended when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or other civilians were hurt, RCMP said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the actions of police.

ASIRT investigates incidents resulted in serious injury or death to any person as result of police actions, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

RCMP continue to investigate the events leading up to the fight, the release said.