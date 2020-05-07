RCMP seek dashcam video of car involved in shooting, fatal confrontation with police

RCMP are seeking dashcam video of a vehicle that fled police after a shooting in Blackfalds, Alta., leading to a fatal confrontation with Mounties south of Leduc Wednesday morning.

RCMP are hoping some drivers may have recorded footage of a black, four-door BMW sedan that fled the scene in Blackfalds at 8:15 a.m. driving north on Highway 2A to Lacombe before switching to Highway 2 (Queen Elizabeth II).

RCMP were called to a gun complaint at a home in Blackfalds, north of Red Deer.

When officers arrived, shots were fired at their vehicles and a 48-year-old woman, a bystander, was struck.

The woman remained in hospital Thursday but was in stable condition, RCMP said.

The suspect fled the scene heading north.

South of Leduc police used a spike belt to stop the car which crossed the meridian into the southbound lanes.

After it came to a stop, gunshots were heard.

The 27-year-old driver was killed and an injured RCMP officer was taken to hospital.

While the injuries were not life threatening, the officer remained in hospital Thursday and is doing well, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott.

The suspect was not known to police, Scott told CBC news on Thursday.

'Pop, pop, pop'

The shooting, which unfolded on the main highway between Calgary and Edmonton was witnessed by many passing drivers.

Chad Cammock was driving south when he saw several police vehicles following a black car.

"I noticed he's on his rims — this has got to be a cop chase," he told The Canadian Press Wenesday.

Cammock said he saw several police vehicles surround the car and officers pull out their guns.

"I hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," he said. "I thought, 'holy smokes, they're shooting."'

Cammock said it happened quickly, and he started recording a video on his phone after the shooting stopped.

"It literally happened in about five seconds," he said. "There had to be 30 to 40 rounds.

"I don't know how many (shots) were cops, because obviously that guy started shooting."

Steve Hutchison describes what he saw during this morning's unfolding event near Leduc. 1:04

Cammock said he saw police pull a man out of the car, and an officer who appeared wounded.

"The cop that pulled up and bumped into the car, you could tell he was injured," he said. "He was on his knees in that video and bent over. The cops were coming to him. He was hit.

"You could see by his cruiser, there was a little bit of blood pooled up there where he got shot."

Photos from the scene show what appear to be bullet holes in the windshield of one of the police vehicles. They also show a black tarp covering a body nearby.

Cammock said the body was exactly where he saw police pull the man out of the car.

"There were five or six cops had him on the ground face down," he said. "That's him, for sure."

Cammock said the police officer was able to get up and walk with others to another spot.

"He wasn't injured to the point where he couldn't walk," he said.