Alberta Mountie charged with assault, uttering threats

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with assault in connection with a series of incidents in Sherwood Park dating back more than three years.

Sgt. Michael Bennett, who works with the K Division's member operational support system, has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in Sherwood Park between March 2015 and March 2019, while Bennett was off duty, RCMP said.

Bennett has been released from custody on conditions. He is barred from having contact with the complainant and is not allowed to consume intoxicating substances or possess firearms.

He is due to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on April 3.