Man shot by Alberta Mountie invited confrontation with false threats, ASIRT says

Alberta's police watchdog says a man shot by an RCMP officer intentionally created a confrontation with police by making false threats to 911 dispatchers.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released new details about the July 25 shooting of a man near Rocky Mountain House, about 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Before he was shot, the man called 911 and told police he was walking along the highway and suggested he was on his way to a home to commit a serious violent offence, ASIRT said Tuesday in a news release.

The man's call suggested he may have harmed or planned to harm a specific person, ASIRT said.

In a separate news release, RCMP said the man was threatening to commit murder.

'False information'

"It was later determined that the man's initial call contained false information and that the call had been intentionally made to ensure that police would respond, so that an encounter between police and the man would occur," ASIRT said in its news release.

"The potential victim mentioned in the man's call has been located and was determined to be unharmed."

Fifteen minutes after the 911 call, a responding officer located the man on Highway 11A, about one kilometre west of town.

"The officer stopped his vehicle, excited and asked the man if he had called police," ASIRT said.

"The police in-car video system captured a portion of the incident, during which the man can be seen advancing quickly in the direction of the officer.

"At that point, the situation escalated and a confrontation occurred off-camera that resulted in the officer discharging rounds from his service pistol, striking the man."

The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in Red Deer then airlifted to Calgary. As of Wednesday, he remained in hospital.

The responding officer was not hurt.

Two vehicles were captured on video driving by during the confrontation, and ASIRT would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at that time.

The man who was shot provided investigators with a full statement. Additional details about the case will remain confidential until the investigation is over, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.