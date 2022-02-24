Alberta peace officer who attempted to pull over vehicle is charged with careless driving

A community peace officer from northeast Alberta has been charged with careless driving in relation to a crash that killed two people last August, RCMP say.

At about 6 a.m. on Aug. 23, a Municipal District of Bonnyville peace officer tried to pull over a four-door sedan for a traffic safety violation, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

The sedan was travelling south on Highway 892 and failed to stop at a controlled intersection at Highway 28, about 20 kilometres northeast of Bonnyville, Alta. The vehicle then collided with an eastbound pickup truck, police say.

Six people were in the sedan. Two — a 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement — died; the other four were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two individuals in the pickup were assessed with minor injuries, police say.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced it has wrapped up its investigation.

After consulting the Crown prosecution office in St. Paul, Alta., the peace officer was charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

The act states someone is driving carelessly if they are driving without "due care and attention" or "reasonable consideration" of other people using the highway.

Police did not release any information regarding the actions of the peace officer or the officer's name.

A first appearance is scheduled for April 13 in Cold Lake Provincial Court.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton