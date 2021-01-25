Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexual assault following off-duty incident

A RCMP officer has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident in 2018.

Cpl. Kire Kondoski was arrested Friday and charged with one count of sexual assault, according to a news release issued Monday by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Kondoski and the complainant, a woman who lived in Edmonton, had been involved in a relationship, the release said

Sometime between July 30 and Sept. 3, 2018, the woman attempted to end the relationship and asked Kondoski, who was off duty at the time, to leave her home.

"It is alleged that the officer proceeded to commit a serious sexual assault," the release said.

On Feb. 26, 2020, ASIRT, which is tasked by the province with investigating allegations of police misconduct, was directed to open an investigation.

Kondoski has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on March 4.

Kondoski, who was a member of the major crimes unit in Edmonton, was reassigned to administrative duties when the allegation was made, RCMP said in a news release Monday.