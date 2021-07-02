Alberta RCMP search for man reported missing after boating excursion

Mounties are searching for a man who did not return from a boating excursion in northern Alberta earlier this week.

Leard Robertson, 58, went boating on Lesser Slave Lake, nearly 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Wednesday evening. He was reported missing shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when he did not return, police say.

First responders, including search and rescue, are combing the area. Police found Robertson's boat unoccupied, but stormy weather has impeded the efforts to find him, RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan told CBC News Friday.

"This is still considered a rescue," he said.

Shortly after Robertson was reported missing, a forestry helicopter flew over the area for about an hour. RCMP officers and the fire department arrived later, said Logan.

The local fire department and search and rescue were able to search the water, but poor weather has stopped them from conducting a shoreline search, he said.

The Slave Lake area was experiencing rain, as well as some thunder and lightning on Friday. Logan said the water was "really unsettled," posing a safety risk to the searchers.

Some civilians had also joined the search, but RCMP is advising people to keep themselves safe first, he added.

Crews in the Slave Lake area are checking the weather hourly. If they can't search the shoreline Friday, would do it Saturday when weather is expected to clear, Logan said.

Robertson is six feet tall, 229 pounds and has brown hair, says an RCMP news release.

Anyone with information about Robertson's location is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through P3 Tips.