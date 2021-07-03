23 train cars derail in Lacombe, Alta., Friday evening after one carrying oil leaks, RCMP say

A section of highway north of Red Deer is blocked off Saturday after a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed near Lacombe, Alta., on Friday evening, police say.

The RCMP detachment in Blackfalds, a town just north of Red Deer, received a 911 call at 8:15 p.m. Friday about a train derailment along Highway 2A in Lacombe County. The initial report suggested some oil cars were leaking oil and were possibly on fire, police say.

First responders, as well as CP Rail and CN Rail police, rushed to the scene at Highway 2A and Range Road 270A. A nearby residence was evacuated, police say.

Emergency crews determined that 23 train cars had derailed, four of which were carrying tar oil, also known as liquid asphalt, RCMP say.

Further inspection found that only one of the cars had leaked and no fire had started, they add.

No injuries were reported and people who were evacuated from the home were allowed to return, police say.

In the meantime, CP Rail police and Lacombe County Emergency Management are still on the scene Saturday morning. Highway 2A is expected to be blocked to traffic for several hours while crews continue investigating and cleaning up the spill, RCMP say.

CP Rail police are in control of the investigation now, RCMP say.

The spill has been contained, but the cause of the derailment is still unknown, a CP spokesperson told CBC News Saturday.

Lacombe is 120 kilometres south of Edmonton.

More from CBC News: