RCMP seek video of house party altercation that left Edmonton man dead

Alberta RCMP are asking for anyone with video of the moments leading up the killing of a 19-year-old man at a Leduc County house party last month to come forward.

Jacob Michael Chitze of Edmonton died June 18. His death, previously considered suspicious, has been ruled a homicide, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to a house party around 2 a.m. June 18 after a report that a man was injured. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There was no known connection between Jacob and his assailants, police said Wednesday.

"There were approximately 100 partygoers and it is very likely that people took video of the incident leading to Jacob's death," police said in the news release.

"The RCMP is looking for assistance from the people present to identify the subjects responsible."

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the party and who has information or video to contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.