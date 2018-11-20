Alberta RCMP officer and suspect injured in 'confrontation' near Hinton

An RCMP officer and a suspect were both injured Tuesday during a confrontation outside Hinton, police said in a news release.

The confrontation between responding officers and a suspect "resulted in the discharge of a police weapon," RCMP said. "Both a member and a suspect were injured."

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect also suffered a non life-threatening injury "from responding members," RCMP said.

Two men are now in custody.

At about 9:30 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in a rural area outside Hinton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct.

The RCMP continues to investigation the events that led up to the confrontation.