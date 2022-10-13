Infant boy who died in northern Alberta was victim of homicide, RCMP say

An autopsy has confirmed that an infant boy who died in a northern Alberta home last week was the victim of a homicide.

The sudden death of the seven-month-old was reported to Alberta RCMP on the afternoon of Oct. 6 by staff at the hospital in High Prairie, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

High Prairie is about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The child, who is from High Prairie, died suddenly at a home in the northern Alberta town, RCMP said.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The infant's manner of death was determined to be homicide, RCMP said.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation, with the assistance of High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.