Trio charged with stealing $650,000 from ATMs at gas stations all over Alberta

Three Edmonton-area people are charged in connection with a series of thefts from gas stations ATMs that date back to summer 2016.

In total, $650,000 was stolen from banking machines during 17 break-and-enters at gas stations in communities all over Alberta, Strathcona County RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The communities range from Valleyview and Slave Lake in the northern parts of the province, to Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass area of southern Alberta. Some gas stations were hit more than once, including Fas Gas locations in Red Deer, Blackfalds and Devon.

Strathcona County RCMP said its property crimes unit started investigating in July 2019 after a Sherwood Park Fas Gas was targeted.

After the detachment had identified four suspects, "the unit successfully linked and laid charges for 17 break-and-enters to businesses dating back to 2016," the news release said.

Investigators shared information between different detachments,along with K Division, Service Alberta and the federal government's Public Services and Procurement department.

The investigation also got a significant boost from CCTV footage from targeted and neighbouring businesses.

The footage "helped link previously unsolved break-and-enters from years past," said the release.

"Investigators would like to extend their appreciation to those businesses that went above what is expected to ensure their systems were working properly, well guarded and capable of retaining sufficient quality footage for an extended period of time."

The three people charged are a 40-year-old Edmonton man, a 53-year-old Leduc man, and a 36-year-old Edmonton woman. Charges include break-and-enter, money laundering and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 17 incidents are: