Asleep at the wheel: Two Alberta men caught snoozing in stolen vehicle
Two Central Alberta men have been charged with possession of stolen property after they were found a sleeping in a stolen vehicle on Highway 11 in the middle of the afternoon.

Officer spotted parked vehicle with door open and 'legs dangling out’

RCMP arrested two men who were found asleep in a stolen vehicle parked along Highway 11 near Rocky Mountain House. (David Bell/CBC)

They say Mounties always get their man but it's likely easier when the suspects are fast asleep.

That was the case last week when an officer near Rocky Mountain House spotted a vehicle pulled over on Highway 11 with its door open and "a pair of legs dangling out."

On Thursday at about 3 p.m., the officer stopped out of concern for the person's safety, and soon determined the vehicle had been stolen from Edmonton earlier in the week, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The two men in the vehicle continued to snooze while the officer secured the keys. Both men were then arrested.

The driver, 25, and passenger, 24, both of Central Alberta, have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Further investigation determined the licence plate had been stolen from another vehicle, so both men were also charged with theft under $5,000.

The passenger also had seven outstanding Criminal Code warrants for unrelated offences.

 

