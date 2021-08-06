Alberta homeowner who shot, killed intruder during attack will not face charges: RCMP

No charges will be laid against an Alberta man who shot and killed an intruder who broke into his home and beat him with a baseball bat, RCMP said Friday.

Police received a complaint about a break and enter near Blackfalds in central Alberta on Aug. 2 at around 3 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner injured and bleeding and a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The intruder died at the scene. The homeowner was sent to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released, police said.

Members of the RCMP's major crimes unit took over the investigation, which included a forensic examination of the scene and interviews with witnesses.

Witnesses reported that the homeowner came home and found a man sleeping in the residence. A "confrontation" ensued that led to the male hitting the homeowner with a baseball bat numerous times, police said.

The homeowner was able to reach a firearm during the attack and shot the male one time, police said.

The RCMP said it will not be laying charges after consulting Crown prosecutors.

Blackfalds is 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.