Alberta RCMP officer beaten with own baton while investigating vehicle theft

A northern Alberta RCMP officer is recovering from serious injuries and a 44-year-old man is in custody after the officer was beaten by a police baton Tuesday.

The Mountie was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Cold Lake, about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The suspect punched the officer in the head and took the officer's baton, striking the Mountie in the head numerous times with it, RCMP said Wednesday in a news release.

The man fled on foot, smashing the window of a occupied vehicle with the baton in an effort to steal it. He threatened a second driver with a knife and the baton, eventually stealing an SUV. He headed south on Highway 28.

RCMP initiated a chase and managed to disable the SUV. The man was arrested without incident.

The RCMP officer was treated at the hospital and is recovering at home.

The man remains in police custody and will face charges, police said.

Sgt. Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP thanked community members who came forward to help the officer and offer witness statements.

"An incident like this highlights the unpredictable and dangerous situations we face on a daily basis," Howrish said in the release.