Police watchdog to investigate after man fatally shot by Red Deer RCMP

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Red Deer home by an RCMP officer.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the conduct of officers involved in the case, the agency confirmed on social media Friday.

The 33-year-old man was shot at a Red Deer home after police recieved a report that a man, armed with a knife, was inside threatening people, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Soon after officers arrived at around 4:30 p.m., an altercation occurred and an officer discharged their service pistol, RCMP said.

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured, RCMP said.

"As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process," RCMP said in a news release.

ASIRT investigates serious allegations of police misconduct, and when death or serious injury may have been caused by police in Alberta.