Alberta man arrested for 1st-degree murder, forcible confinement in connection to homicide: RCMP

A northern Alberta man was arrested Friday for first-degree murder and forcible confinement, in relation to suspicious death later deemed a homicide, police say.

Early Friday morning, members of the Lakeshore Regional Police Service (LRPS) — which covers the five First Nations that make up the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council Territory — and High Prairie RCMP responded a reported assault with a weapon at a home in Sucker Creek First Nation.

Paramedics found a 35-year-old man dead upon arrival, police say.

Investigators determined the circumstances around the death to be suspicious. The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation, with help from the High Prairie detachment and the LRPS.

Later that day, around 5:30 p.m., police arrested a 40-year-old man, from High Prairie, Alta., in relation to the death that has since been labelled a homicide.

The man was charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement, police say.

Anyone convicted of first-degree murder gets a minimum sentence of life in prison, without eligibility for parole until the person has served 25 years.

Forcible confinement is when someone, without lawful authority, "confines, imprisons or forcibly seizes" another person, according to the Criminal Code.

Anyone convicted of committing forcible confinement is either guilty of an indictable offence that can result in up to 10 years in prison, or an offence punishable on summary conviction.

Summary conviction cases are less serious than indictable offences. The cases are heard in provincial court, and the person charged is usually not arrested unless they are found committing the crime.

The 40-year-old was brought before a justice of the peace for an judicial interim release hearing. He was remanded into custody.

The man is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Sucker Creek First Nation is nearly 275 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.