NDP MLAs given scripted responses if asked about sexual misconduct allegations

Alberta NDP backbenchers have been given scripted responses to provide if asked by reporters about sexual misconduct allegations against two of their caucus colleagues, CBC News has learned.

The script, written by the premier's director of issues management, Jeremy Nolais, was contained in an email the NDP caucus accidentally sent to CBC News Thursday morning.

It outlines how government MLAs are to respond to reporters' questions on "McPherson," a reference to Alberta Party MLA Karen McPherson, a former member of the NDP caucus who has asked Speaker Bob Wanner for an investigation into whether the complaints were handled properly.

On Monday, the Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill MLA asked Wanner to review the NDP's internal investigations to see if they were sufficient.

The note from Nolais instructs NDP MLAs to say: "As we have stated, the sexual misconduct complaints brought against two MLAs were investigated by independent third parties with experience in dealing with these matters. These were internal caucus matters and all recommendations were followed through on. I have nothing further to say on this matter."

If pressed on whether they were the subject of an investigation, the MLAs are told to repeat: "I have NOTHING FURTHER to say on this matter."

This email accidentally sent to CBC News contains scripted answers to reporters' questions about the two unnamed NDP MLAs who were investigated for sexual misconduct. (CBC)

The email offers a glimpse at the government's behind-the scenes message management on an issue the premier's office has appeared eager to avoid.

Premier Rachel Notley has refused to reveal the identities of the two MLAs, claiming that could reveal the identities of the complainants.

The incidents took place outside the workplace.

The third-party investigations found the issues could be resolved through education, Notley said.

The email also instructs MLAs on how to respond to the return to the legislature of Calgary-East MLA Robyn Luff, whose exit from the NDP caucus led to the revelations about the two complaints.

Luff was removed from NDP caucus two weeks ago after she made allegations about bullying and intimidation by party leadership.

She also alleged that government MLAs were told to keep quiet if they heard anything about opposition members behaving inappropriately toward women "because our party wasn't completely without fault on the matter."

Luff returned Wednesday to sit as an independent after boycotting the legislature for 10 sitting days.

If asked about Luff, MLAs were told to respond: "I think Albertans expect members to show up in this house and represent their interests. I'm glad to see the MLA has returned."

The email also provides a scripted answer for questions about the absence of Stephanie McLean. The Calgary-Varsity MLA has not been in the legislature during the fall session.

The reason has not been publicly disclosed. Her absence has been approved by the Speaker's office.

Under the rules of the legislative assembly, MLAs are allowed to be away for more than 10 sitting days if the absence is due to illness, bereavement or official business.