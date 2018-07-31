From judges to clerks, Alberta's justice system gets significant staff boost

In a bid to get a handle on court backlogs, the Alberta government has stepped up staffing within the provincial court system, adding 82 new positions including judges, court clerks, bail clerks and Crown prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the government released details on the added positions: four provincial court judges, 55 court clerks focused on clearing administrative backlog, and 13 bail clerks.

As well, there are an additional 10 Crown prosecutors, whose role will be to focus on rural crime, said a news release from Alberta's Justice and Solicitor General department.

"By funding more Crown prosecutors, provincial court judges, and bail and court clerks, the 2018 budget is increasing timely access to justice for Albertans," Minister Kathleen Ganley said in the release.

"We are working hard to fill both existing vacancies and newly created positions in an effort to address court pressures."



All but about 20 of the new positions have been filled.

The four new judges, plus a fifth named to fill a court vacancy, are:

Randal Brandt, who most recently spent more than decade as a prosecutor in St. Paul, appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Criminal.



Andrea Chrenek, who has practised commercial litigation, employment and family law in Grande Prairie since 1996, appointed to Provincial Court in Grande Prairie.



Sandra Corbett, Q.C., a partner at Field Law, appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Civil.



Karen Hewitt, Q.C.,, who has spent much of her career as a Crown prosecutor in Edmonton, appointed to Provincial Court in Wetaskiwin.



Robert Marceau, a criminal trial lawyer and partner at a Peace River law firm, is appointed to Provincial Court in Peace River.

Court backlogs across the country have been growing since the so-called Jordan decision was released by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2016.

The decision cited a "culture of complacency" as contributing to huge delays between criminal charges and trial and set out a framework to determine whether a trial has been unreasonably delayed.

The ruling said anyone charged with an offence has the right to have the case tried within a reasonable amount of time — 18 months for provincial courts and 30 months for superior courts.

Hundreds of serious criminal cases including murders, sexual assaults and drug trafficking were stayed by courts because the accused's constitutional right to a timely trial was compromised.