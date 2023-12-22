Alberta premier to discuss changes to gender policies for children, youth

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will speak to the media about changes to Alberta's student gender identity, sports and surgery policies.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will hold a news conference today about the sweeping and controversial gender policies for children and youth she announced on social media Wednesday.

Smith will speak to media at 1:30 p.m. MT in Calgary.

You can watch it live here.

In a seven-minute video posted to social media Wednesday afternoon, Smith announced that her United Conservative Party government will implement a slate of new policies and guidelines relating to transgender young people and other children and youth.

Among the measures:

Top and bottom gender reassignment surgeries will be banned for minors aged 17 and under.

Puberty blockers and hormone therapies for gender reassignment or affirmation will not be permitted for children aged 15 and under.

Youth aged 16 and 17 will be permitted to start hormone therapies for gender reassignment and affirmation "as long as they are deemed mature enough" and have parental, physician and psychologist approval.

Parental notification and consent will be required for a school to alter the name or pronouns of any child under age 15. Students who are 16 or 17 won't need permission but schools will need to let their parents know first.

Parents will have to "opt-in" their children every time a teacher plans to teach about gender identity, sexual orientation or sexuality.

All third-party teaching materials on gender identity, sexual orientation or sexuality will need to be approved in advance by the education ministry.

Transgender women will be banned from competing in women's sports leagues. Smith said the government will work with leagues to set up co-ed or general-neutral divisions for sports.

Smith's announcement drew immediate condemnation from advocates for transgender youth and the wider LGBTQ community, but the head of a parents'-rights group called Parents for Choice in Education called it "reasonable."

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teacher's Association, said teachers are primarily concerned about the safety of their most vulnerable students after Smith's announcement.

"We are concerned about the chilling effect placed on classrooms and schools, impacting our ability to provide safe, caring and inclusive spaces for all students," Schilling said.

"We are concerned about how students may feel forced to suppress their identities and to be afraid of reaching out to teachers as an avenue for support."

Rachel Notley, leader of Alberta's Opposition NDP, will speak to reporters about Smith's policy announcement at 11 a.m. MT from Ottawa.

WATCH | Smith announces measures to limit gender-affirming care to transgender youth: