Alberta premier to counter 'misinformation' from Tzeporah Berman at ATA conference

Premier Rachel Notley says she will speak at the upcoming Alberta Teachers' Association convention to counter an anticipated keynote speech by anti-pipeline activist Tzeporah Berman.

The ATA has been under fire for inviting Berman, a key opponent of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, to speak at its conference on Oct. 13.

"I will be going myself to make the case for Alberta and our industry to grow, to counter misinformation and ensure that the whole story is told," Notley told delegates Thursday at the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association meeting in Red Deer.

Notley and Berman will speak on Oct. 13. A third speaker, Chris Slubicki, president and CEO of Modern Resources, will also speak about how Canada is well-positioned to be a leader in a "future low-carbon energy landscape."

Berman is a former co-chair of Alberta's oilsands advisory committee, a position she left in June 2017.

The government's connection with Berman is one of the favourite criticisms of the United Conservative Party Official Opposition.

Notley brushed off a suggestion from a reporter that she was using the ATA conference as a way to rid herself of the Berman connection prior to an election expected to be called next year.

"Because it is getting the attention that it is, it is an excellent opportunity for me to make the case on behalf of the people of Alberta for why this is a good thing," she said.

The premier also used her speech to AUMA delegates to announce her government will help them with the costs of implementing cannabis legalization.

Notley said the government plans to have an announcement in the next couple of weeks.

The use of small amounts of recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.