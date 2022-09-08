Premier Jason Kenney, other Alberta officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

Alberta's top political officials are in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.

The Queen, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

"Her late Majesty was a part of our shared identity as Canadians," said Alberta's Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani in a statement Thursday. Lakhani acts on behalf of the Crown when the sovereign is not in Alberta.

"Her late Majesty reigned with grace, dignity and compassion. She joined Canadians in our triumphs, shared in our grief and steeled our resolve in times of trial."

Lakhani extended condolences to King Charles III, the Queen's son who was next in line for the throne, and to the rest of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth was 25 years old in 1952 when she began her reign over the Commonwealth, including Canada. She celebrated 70 years as monarch during the Platinum Jubilee in June.

A billboard near the corner of 104th Avenue and 101st Street in Edmonton honours Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Pippa Reed/CBC)

She visited Alberta six times, the last time in 2005.

Premier Jason Kenney also offered his sympathies Thursday, saying the "second Elizabethan Age" has ended — a nod to words spoken by Sir Winston Churchill when her reign began.

"For almost all of us, she is the only Canadian monarch we have ever known," Kenney said in a statement. "In an ever-changing world, she was for us a bedrock of stability and continuity, a ceaselessly gracious and dignified presence in our lives.

"Today's sad news is for me and for many a terrible shock, as something permanent in our lives has given way."

Kenney added that the Queen's name will live on in Alberta on schools, buildings, streets, roadways, even mountains.

Mount Queen Elizabeth is located on the provincial boundary in southwestern Alberta while the Rocky Mountain's Queen Elizabeth Ranges are on the southeastern side of Jasper National Park.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Sarah Hoffman, the Opposition NDP deputy leader, and Nicole Goehring, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs and Alberta's liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces, said the Queen earned the admiration and respect of Canadians.

"From her dedicated service in World War II to her heartfelt message of strength during the [COVID-19] pandemic, the Queen was a unifying voice of comfort, stability and hope through many trying times and historic moments," the statement said.

"We know she will continue to be honoured and remembered fondly for years to come."