Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak during a news conference at the Alberta legislature.

Kenney will share the stage with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, along with other officials.

They will discuss ongoing work to protect public health, the government said in a media advisory.

You can watch Kenney's remarks here.

Kenney last spoke at a COVID-19 news conference on Monday, when he urged snowbirds to go straight home and provided details on tax relief measures.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced that applications are now open for emergency one-time funding for people who are self-isolating and unable to work.