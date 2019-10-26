Alberta premier delivers state of the province address
Kenney's speech to an Edmonton Chamber of Commerce audience will be streamed live here.
Jason Kenney speaks at Edmonton Chamber of Commerce event at 12:30 p.m. MT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will deliver his state of the province address to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce today, starting at 12:30 p.m. MT.
Kenney will be speaking at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
His speech will be streamed live here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.