Alberta premier calls on Parliament to reconvene and end B.C. port strike

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is applying pressure on the federal government to recall Parliament and end the B.C. port strike, which began one week ago.

"We are now a week into the work stoppage and urgent federal action is required to resolve this dispute and mitigate economic damage to the country," Smith wrote in a letter dated for Saturday and addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The statement was posted to social media and reproduced in a news release.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada walked off the job on Canada Day at about 30 ports in B.C. Those include Vancouver and Prince Rupert, which represent the busiest and third-busiest ports in Canada.

Negotiations between the union and their employer, B.C. Maritime Employers Association, failed to result in a deal with key sticking points around wages, job security amid technological automation and contracting out work.

Smith said Canadian supply chains have been negatively affect in recent years for various reasons, including the pandemic, extreme weather, and other labour disruptions within the transportation sector.

"For these reasons, Alberta supports an immediate recall of Parliament for the consideration of legislation to resolve this critically important issue," Smith said.

"The stoppage of trade at the ports will have significant negative economic consequences that undermine both Alberta's and Canada's competitiveness and reputation as a reliable supplier to international customers."

The premier said $12.4 billion of Alberta's merchandise exports, including grains and mineral and forest products, were shipped via the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert in 2021.

Smith and Trudeau also spoke about the situation on Friday when the Prime Minister was in Calgary for the Calgary Stampede.

Alberta Transport Minister Devin Dreeshen has also previously called on the federal government to consider back-to-work legislation.

An overall $500 million worth of cargo such as agri-foods, potash and critical minerals, and household necessities are handled by the B.C. Maritime Employers Association's member terminals every day.

WATCH | Here's how the B.C. port strike may impact Alberta: