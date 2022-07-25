Pope Francis will hold mass in Edmonton, attend pilgrimage at Lac Ste. Anne

On Day 2 of the Pope's week-long Canadian tour, he holds mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Following an historic apology to Indigenous peoples for the legacy of residential schools, Pope Francis will continue his Canadian pilgrimage on Tuesday.

Francis began his week-long visit with a public address in Maskwacis, Alta., where he asked for forgiveness for the role of Christians in residential schools.

On Tuesday, the pontiff will host a large outdoor mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton which is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. MT. You can watch it here live.

Tickets for the holy mass, which are free of charge, are still available.

Later in the day, Francis will travel to nearby Lac Ste. Anne. where he is expected to join thousands of faithful on the first day of the pilgrimage.

The annual Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage has been held for more than a century — though it was paused due to COVID-19 — and has long held significance for Indigenous Christians. The Pope is expected to spend about an hour at the site on the first day of the four-day pilgrimage.

Francis's participation in the proceedings is expected to begin around 5 p.m. MT.

The Pope opened his visit with an apology for the action of Christians in residential schools.

Francis traveled to the lands of four Cree nations to pray at a cemetery. Four chiefs then escorted the pontiff in his wheelchair to powwow ceremonial grounds where he delivered a long-sought apology and was given a feathered headdress.

Francis said the forced assimilation of Indigenous peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed their families and marginalized generations in ways still being felt today.

"I am deeply sorry," Francis said, to applause from school survivors and Indigenous community members gathered at the former residential school south of Edmonton.

The Pope said his apology is only the first step in making amends with Indigenous people in Canada and that a serious investigation must be done into the facts of what occurred in the past.

"I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," Francis said near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, now largely torn down.

His words went beyond his earlier apology for the "deplorable" acts of missionaries and instead took responsibility for the church's institutional cooperation with the "catastrophic" assimilation policy, which Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission said amounted to a "cultural genocide."

More than 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

On Wednesday, Francis will depart Alberta for Quebec City before travelling to Iqaluit.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.